The Man Behind Radical Kindness: Kevin Wee

I'm standing in front of Ngee Ann City in Orchard Road one afternoon, watching from afar a man in a blindfold talking to someone. Every so often, the internet thrusts ordinary people into the public eye. But as quickly as they come, they tend to fade away from the limelight soon after. In this series, TODAY journalists talk to some of these viral sensations to find out who they really are behind the social media screen and how their lives were affected by their fleeting fame.

Mr Kevin Wee, 29, is the founder of Radical Kindness, a TikTok account with over 10,500 followers in just one-and-a-half months. Wanting to create a caring society through Radical Kindness, he engages in conversations with strangers about mental health while wearing a blindfold





