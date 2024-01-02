Man gets jail after hitting elderly man's head with metal tongs in hawker centre fight; victim died 9 days later

During a dispute with an elderly man at a hawker centre, Ang Ah Lak picked up a pair of metal tongs to hit the man's head before shoving him to the ground. The 69-year-old man eventually died of head injuries he sustained in the fall as well as a poor heart condition. The court heard that Ang, 56, was also involved in several prior incidents where he shouted abusive words at public servants.





