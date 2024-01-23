Relief as plans to phase out older public transport payment cards are shelved

The shelving of plans to phase out older adult public transport payment cards was met with relief by public transport users, who said they were glad their concerns were heard. But some felt the aborted exercise was ultimately redundant, and expressed frustration at the inconvenience they had to bear to update their ez-link cards.

Observers said the shelving of plans to move towards SimplyGo, an account-based ticketing platform, on Jan 22 exposed issues with the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) communication strategy and lack of preparedness. Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said the authorities will spend an extra $40 million to allow commuters to continue using older ez-link and Nets FlashPay cards, which operate on an old card-based ticketing system. He said LTA will allow those who updated their ez-link cards to SimplyGo between Jan 9 and 22 to exchange them for those that rely on the card-based system for fre





Singapore extends use of ez-link and Nets FlashPay cards for public transportHolders of older ez-link cards that are not on SimplyGo, an account-based ticketing platform, will no longer have to update their cards by June 1 to pay for public transport. Nets FlashPay cards will also continue to be accepted for adult fare payments, and there is no need to exchange them for a Nets Prepaid card to pay for bus and train rides by June 1. The authorities said on Jan 22 that they are pulling the plug on the planned transition in the wake of public feedback.

Phasing out of Nets FlashPay and Ez-link adult cards in SingaporePublic transport fare cards in Singapore will switch fully to the SimplyGo system for adult cardholders from June 1. Ez-link adult cards not upgraded to SimplyGo and Nets FlashPay cards not exchanged for a Nets prepaid card can no longer be used to pay for fares. SimplyGo was introduced in 2019 by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to offer a range of digital ticketing and e-payment options for transit.

SimplyGo timeline: How it came about and why the change of mind on Ez-Link, Nets FlashPay card replacementThe move to discontinue the Nets FlashPay card and some adult Ez-Link cards for use on buses and trains was announced on Jan 9. But the transition has not gone smoothly, with a public outcry over the decision and commuters facing difficulty upgrading their cards. On March 7, 2019, LTA revealed that it would launch SimplyGo, starting with Mastercard in April. The ABT pilot, introduced in 2017, allowed commuters to travel with contactless payment instead of having a separate fare card. SimplyGo allowed commuters to use contactless bank cards on public transport, and also allowed commuters to keep track of their travel expenditure and history by registering for an account on the TransitLink SimplyGo Portal, said LTA in its press release. "SimplyGo widens the range of payment options available to commuters."

