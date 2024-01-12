Jail for woman who lied about molestation to protect boyfriend

When her boyfriend assaulted a passerby shortly after his release from prison, Tan Qiu Yan decided to give false information to the police, telling them that he retaliated because the man had molested her. Tan Qiu Yan, 24, was with her boyfriend when he punched victim Zaman Sariful whom he thought was staring at Tan. To protect her boyfriend from police investigations, the couple decided to lie that he had retaliated because Mr Zaman molested Tan.

Even though they both knew it was untrue, the pair told the same story to police when they arrived after a call from Mr Zaman's friend. Tan persisted with the false story until confronted with CCTV footage which showed no contact between her and Mr Zaman





