Singaporean man sentenced to jail and caning for importing cannabis edibles

Muhammad Dzulhilmi Salimi was sentenced to five years and four months’ jail, and given five strokes of the cane.A Singaporean man has been sentenced to jail and caning for importing cannabis-laced gummies and candies in the Republic’s first conviction involving the importation of cannabis edibles.

Muhammad Dzulhilmi Salimi, 32, pleaded guilty on Dec 18 to one charge of importing a controlled drug, one charge of consuming drugs and another charge of possessing utensils intended for drug consumption. He also grew three cannabis plants in his Housing Board flat at Bedok Reservoir Road, a charge that was taken into consideration for sentencing.The court heard that Dzulhilmi bought the cannabis edibles by liaising with someone he knew only as “Nabil” via the mobile application Telegram.Sometime before Oct 19, 2022, Dzulhilmi ordered 20 packets of sweets from Nabil and paid him £200 (S$337) in Bitcoin through a friend. Dzulhilmi told Nabil to keep one packet for himself and to repack the remaining 19 packets of sweets to look less suspicious before shipping them to Singapor





