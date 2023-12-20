Jail for Drunk Tourist Who Assaulted Security Officer at Serviced Residences

Affected by alcohol and angry he couldn't find out which room his partner had moved to following an argument, a tourist assaulted a security officer by pushing him to the ground, then punching and kneeing his face.





