Man Sentenced to Jail for Having Sexual Relationship with Minor

A man joined a website called Sugarbook where he could have 'sugar babies' and met a 15-year-old girl. He had sex with her regularly and secretly filmed the acts without her permission. He was sentenced to jail for two years and one month.





