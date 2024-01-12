Lazada employees made redundant despite promised stock options

When Timothy joined Lazada, he accepted a substantial pay cut because the e-commerce giant offered him a staggering six-figure sum in restricted stock units. A restricted stock unit (RSU) is an award of shares that comes with conditions, usually a vesting period, before they are transferred to the employee. In Timothy’s case, the stocks – worth more than one year's salary – were due to vest over four years.

After working for Lazada for some years, a portion of the shares he was promised had vested. Timothy, who holds a managerial role, was expecting to receive a bigger bonus and more Lazada share options in April. After all, he had performed well this year. But when he returned to work in January after the holidays, he and about 100 of his colleagues were told that they had been made redundant. His last day would be on Jan 15. “How they’re conducting this exercise is quite disappointing. I don’t think they’re treating these employees in a tactful way,” he sai





ChannelNewsAsia » / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lazada employees express frustration over unfair and opaque retrenchment processLazada employees in Singapore describe the retrenchment process as unfair, opaque, and causing anxiety among colleagues due to lack of transparency.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Lazada to cut jobs in Southeast Asia amid intensifying competitionLazada, a leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, is planning to cut between 25% and 50% of its workforce in the region. The move comes as the company faces increasing competition and speculation about a potential IPO for its parent business unit in 2024. Lazada, headquartered in Singapore, operates in six countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Singapore retailers say most personal mobility aids won't meet proposed speed requirementsMost personal mobility aids (PMAs) currently being sold in Singapore will not meet proposed requirements to cut their maximum speeds, according to retailers. They told CNA that more time would be needed to sell off or reprogramme existing stock, following the release of a report on Thursday (Dec 14) aimed at regulating PMA use.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Lazada employees express frustration over unfair and opaque retrenchment processLazada employees in Singapore describe the retrenchment process as unfair, opaque, and causing anxiety among colleagues due to lack of transparency.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Lazada to cut jobs in Southeast Asia amid intensifying competitionLazada, a leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, is planning to cut between 25% and 50% of its workforce in the region. The move comes as the company faces increasing competition and speculation about a potential IPO for its parent business unit in 2024. Lazada, headquartered in Singapore, operates in six countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »