Singaporeans Becoming Less Happy, Survey Finds

Singaporeans have become less happy over the last decade, but those who embrace family and traditions, care about society and the environment, and have some money and social status were generally more satisfied with life. The survey also found that people who prioritise material possessions and the finer things in life were the most unhappy, despite being better off financially. The 2022 Quality of Life Survey polled 1,905 Singaporeans aged 21 and older from June to July 2022.





asiaonecom » / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sprint Queen Shanti Pereira Inspires Singaporeans with Her StoryShanti Pereira, the sprint queen of Singapore, has become an inspiration for many Singaporeans with her record-breaking achievements and resilience. At a recent award ceremony, a young girl approached her in tears, expressing how inspired she was by Shanti's story.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Singaporeans in Japan jolted by deadly Jan 1 quake, alarmed at warnings of more to comeSingaporean residents in Japan were shocked by a devastating earthquake on January 1st, which was more serious than previous quakes experienced. Despite being far from the epicenter, residents in Kyoto, Osaka, and Tokyo were alarmed by the severity and duration of the earthquake. There are also concerns about the possibility of more earthquakes in the future.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Singaporeans Set Bold Goals for 2024Singaporeans have ambitious goals for the year 2024, including breaking records, reaching Mount Everest, expanding businesses, and raising funds for dementia patients.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

AI Helps Less Experienced Doctors Spot Tumours During ColonoscopiesResearchers at the Chinese University of Hong Kong have found that AI can help less experienced doctors spot tumours more accurately during colonoscopies. AI was especially good at helping them identify smaller growths called adenomas, which might otherwise go undetected.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Singapore's PM Urges Unity and Empathy Amid Global ConflictsPM Lee Hsien Loong emphasizes the need for Singapore to strengthen its shared identity and nationhood. He acknowledges the ongoing tensions between major powers and the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. Singaporeans express their concern, particularly Muslim Singaporeans.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

PM Lee Hsien Loong Calls for Unity in New Year MessageSingapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong urges Singaporeans to come together and strengthen their shared identity and nationhood in the face of rapid change and upcoming leadership transition.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »