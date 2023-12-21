Man Found Guilty and Sentenced to 20 Years in Jail for Niece's Death

Chaiphol was found guilty and sentenced to a 20-year jail term for causing death to another person and taking a minor below the age of 15 away from the parents. His niece, Orawan Wongsricha, went missing and her body was found three days later.





The Straits Times » / 🏆 8. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singaporean man sentenced to jail and caning for importing cannabis ediblesMuhammad Dzulhilmi Salimi has been sentenced to jail and caning for importing cannabis-laced gummies and candies in Singapore. He pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including importing a controlled drug and growing cannabis plants in his flat.

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Man Sentenced to Jail for Attacking Bus Driver and Burning Police OfficerAhmad Robinson, 72, was sentenced to nine years' and eight months imprisonment after assaulting a bus driver and burning a police officer with a lit cigarette.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Eczema cream found to contain high levels of arsenicAn eczema cream sold in Malaysia and on Carousell was found to contain more than 430 times the allowed limits of arsenic. Health authorities warn users to see a doctor as soon as possible.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Cleaner sentenced to 10 years in jail for drug traffickingA cleaner in Singapore has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for drug trafficking. The crimes were uncovered when authorities intercepted a drug delivery and replaced the substances with mock drugs for the pair to collect. The cleaner and his supervisor were arrested when they came to pick up the illicit substances.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Eczema Cream Found to Contain Dangerous Levels of ArsenicAn eczema cream sold in Malaysia and on Carousell was found to have contained more than 430 times the allowed limits of arsenic. Health authorities warn users to see a doctor as soon as possible.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Binance faces investor withdrawals after CEO pleads guilty in US probeInvestors pulled about US$956 million (S$1.28 billion) from crypto exchange Binance over the past 24 hours, market data showed, after its founder and chief executive Zhao Changpeng stepped down and pleaded guilty on Tuesday to settle a years-long US illicit finance probe. The deal, in which Binance will pay US$4.3 billion to US authorities, raises questions over the future of the world’s largest crypto exchange and marks another blow for an industry beset by scandals.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »