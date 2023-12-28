Foreign Doctor Fined S$50,000 for Illegal Moonlighting

A foreign doctor who illegally worked as a locum for two-and-a-half years has been fined S$50,000 by the Singapore Medical Council's disciplinary tribunal. Dr Queck Kian Kheng had already been fined S$70,000 in June 2021 for working without a valid work pass. The latest fine was for improper conduct.





TODAYonline » / 🏆 1. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Doctor Declines Offer to Buy Gastroenterologist of the Year AwardDr Desmond Wai has been offered the opportunity to be awarded the title of Gastroenterologist of the Year, but declined as he would have to pay nearly $10,000 for the award. The offer included being featured in a magazine and on social media.

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Prototype Dorm Room Provides Comfort and Functionality for Foreign WorkersEight foreign workers stayed in a prototype dorm room that had its own hang-out space, study area and sound-insulating call booth. The beds were rearranged to create different areas – such as for rest, for dressing and for cooking – in the room. Workers used the pegboards to hang their bags and store items that they use on a daily basis. The project won a Singapore Good Design (SG Mark) Gold award.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Foreign demand for Singapore property falls due to increased stamp dutyThe hike in the additional buyer’s stamp duty (ABSD) for property has resulted in a steep fall in demand from foreigners, with analysts expecting the dampening effect to persist for an extended period.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Foreign Demand for Property in Singapore Declines Due to Increased Stamp DutyThe recent increase in the Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty (ABSD) has led to a decline in property transactions in Singapore. Local buyers are now dominating the market.

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 2. / 72 Read more »

Labour shortage in Israel's construction industry impacts economyThe labour shortage in Israel's construction industry, caused by the absence of Palestinian and foreign workers, has significantly impacted the country's economy. The industry, valued at US$71 billion, is operating at just 15% of its pre-war capacity. To address the shortage, the Israel Builders Association plans to recruit foreign workers from India and Sri Lanka.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Malaysia announces major Cabinet reshuffle, appoints new ministersMalaysia announced a major Cabinet reshuffle on Dec 12, with new ministers being appointed to key portfolios including in finance, foreign affairs and health. Amongst the key changes is the appointment of Finance Minister II Amir Hamzah Azizan, who will assist Datuk Seri Anwar, who is also Finance Minister.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »