Lim Tean to ask court for 'no case to answer' acquittal on charges he acted as lawyer without licence

The defence team acting for lawyer and opposition party leader Lim Tean said on Thursday (Dec 28) that it will apply to have charges against him thrown out now that the prosecution has closed its case. The prosecution concluded its case against Lim Tean, 59, on the second day of his trial. Lim has pleaded not guilty to three charges of acting as a lawyer without a valid practising certificate.

Lim's lawyer said he would be making a 'no case to answer' submission to seek an acquittal on all charges. The defence lawyer also intends to go to the High Court to get copies of the correspondence between the Supreme Court registrar and the Attorney-General's Chambers over this case. The case will return to court on Jan 11 so the judge and lawyers can hold a conference on how the next stage of the trial will proceed





TODAYonline » / 🏆 1. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.