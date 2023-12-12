Malaysia announces major Cabinet reshuffle, appoints new ministers

Malaysia announced a major Cabinet reshuffle on Dec 12, with new ministers being appointed to key portfolios including in finance, foreign affairs and health. Amongst the key changes is the appointment of Finance Minister II Amir Hamzah Azizan, who will assist Datuk Seri Anwar, who is also Finance Minister. Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah was the former chief executive officer of the Employees Provident Fund (EPF), the national pension fund.

Speaking to the media after the announcement, Mr Anwar said that a second finance minister was required to address the country’s economic issues. “My personal view… is that the Ministry of Finance must have a strong and professional team to ensure that we are on the right track and the focus on the economy. “And he (Mr Amir) has shown enough competence, ability, and has managed the EPF in a very impressive and satisfactory manner,” he sai





