Prototype Dorm Room Provides Comfort and Functionality for Foreign Workers

Eight foreign workers stayed in a prototype dorm room that had its own hang-out space, study area and sound-insulating call booth. The beds were rearranged to create different areas – such as for rest, for dressing and for cooking – in the room. Workers used the pegboards to hang their bags and store items that they use on a daily basis.

Mr Arjunraja and seven other workers were given disposable cameras to capture life in their temporary home – a prototype room created as part of Project Commune. This August, the project won a Singapore Good Design (SG Mark) Gold award, which recognises designs that impact businesses and communities in Singapore. “My favourite thing is the study because I want to study something, but in the room, I cannot because others want to rest,” he said, adding that he is taking a course on land surveying. Mr Arjunraja (left) and a friend in the prototype room's living and dining area





ChannelNewsAsia » / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malaysia Plans Voluntary Progressive Wage Policy to Improve Low-Income Workers' ConditionsThe Malaysian government is aiming to raise the wages and improve the working conditions of low-income workers through a voluntary progressive wage policy. However, employers are worried about the potential increase in costs. Many low-income workers, like Mr Ahmad Zulkarnain, are struggling to make ends meet despite having a degree. The rising prices of goods due to inflation have made it even more challenging for them.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Indian Workers Rescued from Collapsed Tunnel in UttarakhandIndian workers were safely rescued from a collapsed Himalayan road tunnel in Uttarakhand. They were greeted with cheers and flower garlands as they emerged from the tunnel on stretchers fitted with wheels. State officials welcomed them before they reunited with their families.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Female Mine Workers Continue to Work Amid Russia's Attack on UkraineDespite the ongoing attack by Russia on Ukraine, female mine workers in the Dnipropetrovsk region continue to work underground, operating equipment and ensuring the functioning of the mine.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

41 Indian Workers Trapped in Collapsed Tunnel Seen AliveForty-one Indian workers trapped in a collapsed road tunnel for 10 days were seen alive on camera Tuesday (Nov 21) for the first time, looking exhausted and anxious, as rescuers attempted to create new passageways to free them.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Abuse of healthcare workers: Denying abusers treatment in non-urgent cases among measures in new frameworkA significant number of healthcare workers have long silently endured abuse from patients and visitors but a new framework aims to empower them to speak up.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Singapore Launches Framework to Protect Healthcare Workers from Abuse and HarassmentA framework aimed at protecting healthcare workers from abuse and harassment was launched in Singapore. The framework provides a common definition of abuse and harassment and a set of standards to safeguard workers. Healthcare workers can take immediate action to protect themselves from harm.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »