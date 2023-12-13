Foreign Demand for Property in Singapore Declines Due to Increased Stamp Duty

The recent surge in the Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty (ABSD) for property has dealt a significant blow to foreign demand, leading to a substantial decline in transactions. Singaporean buyers are expected to take center stage in prime markets.





IndependentSG » / 🏆 2. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Foreign demand for Singapore property falls due to increased stamp dutyThe hike in the additional buyer’s stamp duty (ABSD) for property has resulted in a steep fall in demand from foreigners, with analysts expecting the dampening effect to persist for an extended period.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Can Singapore host major sporting events?Former Sport Singapore chief executive Lim Teck Yin and Singapore Aquatics president Mark Chay discuss the possibility of Singapore hosting major sporting events and which events it should target.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

India's Foreign Policy: Balancing Act with the USIndia's foreign policy is discussed in Washington as it wields more influence in a multipolar world. While India works with the US to counterbalance China, it acts in its own national interest and does not take sides in foreign conflicts. Recent examples show how India nuances its positions in areas where it has interests.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

The Kinderland Woodlands abuse case raises concerns about whistleblowing channels in SingaporeThe fact that the Kinderland Woodlands abuse case first surfaced on social media calls into question the strength and effectiveness of whistleblowing channels within organisations in Singapore.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Singapore's United Overseas Bank pilots Microsoft's AI-driven productivity toolUOB spearheads Microsoft's AI-driven tool, Microsoft 365 Copilot, boosting efficiency and customer engagement. Deployed to 300 employees, it refines messaging and operations, affirming AI as a strategic competitive edge. Know more about this in this video:

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

Man fails to declare S$3 million as money courier to SingaporeTasked as a money courier to bring in his foreign customers' money to Singapore to be exchanged into other currencies, a man did not declare about S$3 million he was carrying on two separate trips.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »