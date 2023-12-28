Israeli Forces Continue Airstrikes in Gaza

Israeli forces continue to carry out airstrikes in Gaza, causing significant damage and casualties. The Israeli army destroyed a house in a refugee camp and targeted a hospital, resulting in the deaths of Palestinians. The attacks are in response to an earlier attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas. The situation remains tense, with thousands of people trying to flee the fighting.





