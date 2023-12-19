Doctor Declines Offer to Buy Gastroenterologist of the Year Award

Since 2020, Dr Desmond Wai has thrice been offered the opportunity to be awarded the title of Gastroenterologist of the Year. The catch? He would have to fork out nearly $10,000 for the award. Each time he was asked, Dr Wai immediately declined. The 54-year-old consultant gastroenterologist at Mount Elizabeth told The Straits Times that he was first approached by Global Health Asia Pacific (Ghapac) in 2020 with an offer of a package worth $9,800.

This package, according to a sales brochure seen by ST, included being featured on an entire single page in Ghapac’s magazine issues on “200 Best Medical Centres/Clinics in Asia” and “December/January Special Awards”, as well as promotion on its social media pages. The brochure also states that the package came with “nomination into the Medical Centre/Clinic Awards”, although Dr Wai told ST he was told in a face-to-face conversation with a Ghapac representative that he would receive the award if he purchased the packag





thenewpaper » / 🏆 7. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Foreign Demand for Property in Singapore Declines Due to Increased Stamp DutyThe recent increase in the Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty (ABSD) has led to a decline in property transactions in Singapore. Local buyers are now dominating the market.

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 2. / 72 Read more »

Pacific Refreshments Wins Diversity & Inclusion Initiative of the Year AwardPacific Refreshments Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of The Coca-Cola Company, has been recognized for its efforts in promoting diversity and inclusion. The company has implemented various development programmes and initiatives for female talent, including leadership training and networking opportunities. They have also focused on sourcing and hiring diverse talents.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

Qatar World Cup: One Year LaterOne year after the Qatar World Cup, the signs and atmosphere have changed in Doha.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Thirteen-year-old boy shelters strangers from rain at bus stopThirteen-year-old Soon Hwee Tze's kind act won over the Internet when a passer-by uploaded a video to the sgfollowsall Instagram account. He sheltered strangers from the rain at a bus stop before his bus arrived.

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Singaporean singer Stefanie Sun's husband shares his 13-year volunteering journeyMr Nadim van der Ros, the husband of Singaporean singer Stefanie Sun, shares his 13-year volunteering journey and expresses his gratitude for the privileges he has enjoyed.

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

15-Year-Old Girl Kills Grandfather Before Taking Her Own Life in SingaporeBukit Batok family tragedy: Girl, 15, killed 84-year-old grandfather before jumping to her death Teen wrote in her diary that she had mental health issues, but police could not determine what happened between the pair in their flat.

Source: YahooSG - 🏆 3. / 71 Read more »