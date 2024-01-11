Explainer: Key Issues in Taiwan's Jan 13 Elections and Global Geopolitical Impact

More than 19 million people are eligible to vote when Taiwan heads to the polls on Saturday (Jan 13) to elect a president and legislature. Three candidates from three parties with differing views on the island's relationship with China are competing for the presidency. Experts said that this election will have an impact on cross-strait ties and the United States-China relationship.

TODAY explains who the candidates are, what issues are set to influence the vote and what this means for the world and Singapore





TODAYonline » / 🏆 1. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Taiwan's Presidential Election Not a Hot Topic on WeiboNews of Taiwan's presidential election did not make it to Weibo’s list of the hottest topics. A computer programmer in China expressed concerns that Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan could lead to a war between China and the US. However, he believes that the outcome of Taiwan's election is irrelevant as Taiwan is caught in the US-China rivalry and will eventually be reclaimed by China.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Taiwan's DPP presidential candidate widens lead by playing China cardLeading contender Lai Ching-te has widened his lead in the latest polls, as he plays the China card against his closest rival.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Philippines Files 64th Diplomatic Protest Against China in South China Sea DisputeUnprecedented challenges in the South China Sea merit unprecedented action, as China continues to use water cannons against Philippine vessels. The Philippines has filed its 64th diplomatic protest against China this year, raising concerns of another potential conflict in the region.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Singaporeans in Japan jolted by deadly Jan 1 quake, alarmed at warnings of more to comeSingaporean residents in Japan were shocked by a devastating earthquake on January 1st, which was more serious than previous quakes experienced. Despite being far from the epicenter, residents in Kyoto, Osaka, and Tokyo were alarmed by the severity and duration of the earthquake. There are also concerns about the possibility of more earthquakes in the future.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Taiwan's ruling party candidate receives enthusiastic support from women at campaign rallyHundreds of women in Taiwan show their support for ruling Democratic Progressive Party's presidential candidate Lai Ching-te at a campaign rally in Pingtung county.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Taiwan's ruling party maintains lead in presidential raceDespite a controversy, Mr Lai Ching-te of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is still leading in the Taiwan presidential race, according to recent polls.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »