Singaporeans in Japan jolted by deadly Jan 1 quake, alarmed at warnings of more to come

'Unnerving, scary': S'poreans in Japan jolted by deadly Jan 1 quake, alarmed at warnings of more to come JAPAN/SINGAPORE — Singaporean Ryhan Mohd Yazid quickly realised Monday's (Jan 1) devastating earthquake in Japan was far more serious than the many quakes she has felt during her four years in the country.A collapsed building caused by an earthquake is seen in Wajima, Ishikawa prefecture, Japan January 2, 2024, in this photo released by Kyodo.

Singaporeans in Kyoto, Osaka and Tokyo were alarmed by the severe and prolonged earthquake on Jan 1 even though they were hundreds of kilometres from the epicentre The





TODAYonline » / 🏆 1. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

“I paid $192 for $20 visa” — Singaporean shares her VISA fiasco story'Apply for your visas early and also read through everything properly before just blindly paying 190 dollars for a visa,' she advised

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 2. / 72 Read more »

Singaporean singer Stefanie Sun's husband shares his 13-year volunteering journeyMr Nadim van der Ros, the husband of Singaporean singer Stefanie Sun, shares his 13-year volunteering journey and expresses his gratitude for the privileges he has enjoyed.

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

The Stories Behind: The Singaporean who drew 11 million YouTube subscribers by making ‘cringe’ videosTODAY journalists talk to Mr Ng Ming Wei, Singapore's most successful content creator on YouTube, to find out who he really is behind the social media screen and how his life was affected by his fleeting fame.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Singaporean Climate Scientist Shares Views on COP28 TalksAssociate Professor Winston Chow, the first Singaporean elected to the United Nations' top climate body, shares his views on the COP28 talks and the climate change challenge. He credits his brothers for inspiring him to become a climate scientist due to their curiosity about Singapore's hot weather. Assoc Prof Chow brings a light-hearted edge to the serious task of understanding and communicating climate change.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Singaporean Designer Grace Ling Makes Waves at New York Fashion WeekSingaporean designer Grace Ling's runway debut at the 81st New York Fashion Week has garnered attention from industry leaders. Ling's garments are praised for their sculptural and mystique qualities. She is the first Singaporean to gain interim membership to the Council of Fashion Designers America and is now a finalist for a CFDA grant for emerging designers of Asian descent.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Sprint Queen Shanti Pereira Inspires Singaporeans with Her StoryShanti Pereira, the sprint queen of Singapore, has become an inspiration for many Singaporeans with her record-breaking achievements and resilience. At a recent award ceremony, a young girl approached her in tears, expressing how inspired she was by Shanti's story.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »