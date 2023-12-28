Taiwan's DPP presidential candidate widens lead by playing China card

Poll findings show Democratic Progressive Party presidential candidate Lai Ching-te (centre) and his running mate have 40 per cent of voters' support., leading contender Lai Ching-te has widened his lead in the latest polls, as he plays the China card against his closest rival.

During the second round of televised policy presentations on Dec 26, Mr Lai of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) accused main opposition party Kuomintang (KMT) of being pro-Beijing, arguing that the KMT plans to put all its eggs in one China basket instead of diversifying the island’s economy. “This allegation shows Lai’s campaign strategy is to hit on the linkage between China and the KMT, an old trick,” Dr Liu Fu-kuo from National Chengchi University told The Straits Times. China sees Taiwan as part of its territory to be reunified eventually, but most Taiwanese prefer maintaining the status quo. The DPP and KMT differ pointedly over their China polic





