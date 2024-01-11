Malaysia Struggles to Reduce Reliance on Foreign Workers

While Malaysia has vowed to reduce its reliance on foreign workers, reports of scammed and jobless migrant workers show the government faces a tough task ahead. The government aims to create higher-paying jobs for locals and drive Malaysia's economy up the value chain.





