Taiwan's ruling party candidate receives enthusiastic support from women at campaign rally

Hundreds of women in Taiwan show their support for ruling Democratic Progressive Party's presidential candidate Lai Ching-te at a campaign rally in Pingtung county. Lai, who is also Taiwan's Vice-President, was greeted with enthusiasm and excitement by the crowd of 1,200 women. The event marked the end of Lai's first day of a four-day campaign tour around the island.





