Taiwan's ruling party maintains lead in presidential race

Mr Lai Ching-te of the DPP (left) and running mate Hsiao Bi-khim have held on to their lead after the presidential candidate debate on Dec 30. With a blackout on opinion polls kicking in on Jan 3, 10 days before the Jan 13 Taiwan presidential elections, Mr Lai Ching-te of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is still leading despite a controversy over what he calls a “slip of the tongue”.

A poll by broadcaster TVBS on the evening of Jan 1 found 33 per cent of respondents said they would support the DPP team, with 30 per cent backing the Kuomintang (KMT), and 22 per cent the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP). A survey released on Dec 31 by news site EToday also found the DPP duo in the lead with 35.4 per cent, over the KMT team’s 33.4 per cent and the TPP’s 22.1 per cent.In a TVBS survey right after the Dec 30 debate, about a third of respondents picked Mr Lai as the best performer in the debate, with a tie between KMT’s Mr Hou Yu-ih and TPP’s Dr Ko Wen-je in second place. Ms Hsiao also acquitted herself well in a debate with the other vice-presidential contenders on Jan





