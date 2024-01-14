Dog Meat Business Declines in South Korea as Ban Takes Effect

When Ms Choi Tae-yeon opened her restaurant 20 years ago, dog meat was a good business in South Korea. Now, she says she might have to close up shop, with a new ban on the former delicacy. Nestled in an alleyway in the Chilseong market in the city of Daegu, her restaurant serves dishes traditionally believed in South Korea to be good for one's stamina — mostly dog meat, either steamed or boiled in broth.

Once commonplace in Korean cuisine, with up to a million dogs killed for the trade every year, according to activists, dog meat has seen a sharp fall in popularity over the last few years, as young South Koreans turn to canines for companionship, not consumption."In the past, when the business was good, vendors used to sell as many as 30, 40 dogs a day," she said."Now, we sell one to two dogs on average





South Korea's Ban on Dog Meat Sparks Debate in ChinaSouth Korea's ban on the breeding, butchery, and sale of dogs for their meat has drawn praise from netizens in China, sparking an online debate on whether stricter enforcement is also needed in their country. The legislation allows a three-year grace period until 2027, after which the breeding and killing of dogs for their meat will be punishable by a fine of up to 30 million won (S$30,300) or a maximum jail term of three years. Many netizens in China said South Koreans were progressive for banning the dog meat trade, although some detractors argued that the new law disrespected citizens' right to choose, and questioned why dogs needed special protection.

