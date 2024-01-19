Analysis: Iswaran case unlikely to delay PAP leadership handover or GE, but contest for West Coast GRC will heat up

A pedestrian walking by a People's Action Party banner in West Coast Group Representation Constituency during the General Election campaign in 2020





Former Transport Minister S Iswaran Handed 27 Charges for CorruptionFormer Transport Minister S Iswaran was on Thursday morning (Jan 18) handed 27 charges at the State Courts mostly related to bribery and corruption involving more than S$384,300. This included S$166,280 worth of event and flight tickets allegedly received from billionaire Ong Beng Seng.

Singaporean Minister S. Iswaran Faces Corruption ChargesSingaporean Minister S. Iswaran has been charged with corruption and obtaining items from someone he had business dealings with as a public servant. He arrived at the State Courts with his legal team and is currently out on bail.

Former Transport Minister S Iswaran pleads not guilty to corruption chargesFormer Transport Minister S Iswaran pleaded not guilty to 27 charges, including corruption, obtaining valuables as a public servant and obstructing justice. Among the charges, Iswaran is accused of corruptly receiving more than S$166,000 worth of flights, hotel stays and tickets to events in exchange for advancing the business interests of property tycoon Ong Beng Seng. He also faces a charge of obstructing justice, relating to a repayment he allegedly made to Singapore GP for the cost of a business flight ticket from Doha to Singapore. A pre-trial conference has been fixed on Mar 1, after some back-and-forth in court when Iswaran's lead lawyer Davinder Singh raised a matter with the judge on the number of charges.

Passenger jet collides with Coast Guard plane at Tokyo airportJapanese authorities confirm that a passenger jet collided with a Coast Guard turboprop at a Tokyo airport. The passenger jet was given permission to land, but the smaller plane was not cleared for take-off. All passengers on the jet managed to evacuate, but five of the Coast Guard crew members died in the crash.

Coast Guard Plane Collides with Passenger Jet at Tokyo's Haneda AirportThe voice recorder from the Coast Guard plane had been found, but those of the passenger jet were still being sought. All but one of the six people on the Coast Guard aircraft died, but all 379 passengers and crew escaped to safety down emergency slides minutes before the Japan Airlines (JAL) Airbus plane was engulfed in flames.

