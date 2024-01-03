Passenger jet collides with Coast Guard plane at Tokyo airport

Japanese authorities said that a passenger jet collided with a Coast Guard turboprop at a Tokyo airport. The passenger jet was given permission to land, but the smaller plane was not cleared for take-off. All 379 people aboard the Japan Airlines Airbus A350 managed to evacuate after it erupted in flames. Five of the six Coast Guard crew members died in the crash.





Coast Guard Plane Collides with Passenger Jet at Tokyo's Haneda AirportThe voice recorder from the Coast Guard plane had been found, but those of the passenger jet were still being sought. All but one of the six people on the Coast Guard aircraft died, but all 379 passengers and crew escaped to safety down emergency slides minutes before the Japan Airlines (JAL) Airbus plane was engulfed in flames.

Runway Incursion Probable Cause of Collision at Haneda AirportA runway incursion has been identified as a probable cause of the collision between a Japan Airlines jet and a coast guard plane at Haneda Airport. The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has reported 19 serious runway incursions in the country between January and October 2023.

