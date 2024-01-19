Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems Cooperative in Alaska Airlines Incident Investigation

National Transportation Safety Board chair Jennifer Homendy said Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems have been "very cooperative" in the investigation into the Jan 5 Alaska Airlines incident.





NTSB chair says it was fortunate that tragedy was avoided in emergency landingThe chairman of the United States’ National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said it was “very, very fortunate” that a tragedy did not materialise afterwhich forced the aircraft to make an emergency landing. NTSB chair Jennifer Homendy said the two seats next to the portion of fuselage that blew out were unoccupied. Investigators will look at maintenance records, the pressurisation system and the door components, she said.

