Coast Guard Plane Collides with Passenger Jet at Tokyo's Haneda Airport

The voice recorder from the Coast Guard plane had been found, but those of the passenger jet were still being sought. An aerial view shows burnt Japan Airlines' (JAL) Airbus A350 plane after a collision with a Japan Coast Guard aircraft at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo, Japan January 3, 2024, in this photo taken by Kyodo.

Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERSnear-catastrophic collision at Tokyo's Haneda Airport between a Coast Guard plane and a passenger jet All but one of the six people on the Coast Guard aircraft died, but all 379 passengers and crew escaped to safety down emergency slides minutes before the Japan Airlines (JAL) Airbus plane was engulfed in flames late Tuesday. The blackened husk of the airliner, still sitting on the tarmac Wednesday, bore witness to just how narrow their escape had been. Several hundred metres away lay the remains of the Coast Guard's DHC-8 aircraf





ChannelNewsAsia » / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Philippine boat and Chinese coast guard ship collide in South China SeaA Philippine boat and a Chinese coast guard ship collided near a hotly contested reef on Dec 10, with both countries trading blame for the latest such confrontation in the disputed South China Sea.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Passenger Plane Catches Fire After Collision at Tokyo's Haneda AirportA Japan Airlines passenger plane collided with a coast guard aircraft while landing at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, causing a fireball and the plane to burst into flames. All passengers and crew members were able to escape.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Japan Airlines plane catches fire on runway at Haneda AirportA Japan Airlines passenger jet caught fire on the runway at Haneda Airport in Tokyo. The incident involved a runway collision and resulted in a smooth evacuation and rescue operation. The cause of the collision is still unknown.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

UN Security Council Struggles to Find Unified Voice on Israel-Hamas WarThe UN Security Council is facing difficulties in reaching a consensus on pausing the Israel-Hamas war as aid efforts are collapsing and global economic consequences are spreading. Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh is set to visit Egypt for ceasefire talks, while Yemen's Houthi rebels target cargo ships in the Red Sea.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Vanuatu: A Small Nation with a Powerful Voice for Climate ActionVanuatu, a small Pacific island nation, is leading the charge for climate action due to the devastating effects of climate change. It has formed a strong international coalition and is pushing for action on greenhouse gas pollution.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Coast Guard Plane Collides with Passenger Jet at Tokyo's Haneda AirportThe voice recorder from the Coast Guard plane had been found, but those of the passenger jet were still being sought. All but one of the six people on the Coast Guard aircraft died, but all 379 passengers and crew escaped to safety down emergency slides minutes before the Japan Airlines (JAL) Airbus plane was engulfed in flames.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »