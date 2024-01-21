ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre Reopens with Empty Tables

ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre seen at around 2pm on Jan 19. Some stalls are doing their best to keep open but others have closed temporarily. This comes as over 2,000 people signed up for TB screening in Jalan Bukit Merah, after 10 new cases were detected there. SINGAPORE – After months of being shuttered when one owner suffered an aneurysm, western food stall Wow Wow West reopened on Jan 16 at ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre. 10 new cases were detected there.

Screening was mandatory for residents and workers at Blocks 1 and 3 in Jalan Bukit Merah, ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre, and Thong Kheng Seniors Activity Centre @ Queenstown as their potential risk of exposure was higher. While it was once hard to even get a seat among the sea of people at the popular food centre, there are now many empty tables during lunch and dinner. Ms Chris Lim, a chef at Wow Wow West, told The Straits Times that a queue would usually form outside the store at 2pm, with wait times lasting 30 to 45 minute





Business at ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre affected by tuberculosis casesHawkers at ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre in Singapore reported a significant drop in business after news of active tuberculosis cases in the area. Regular customers avoided the area due to fear of the disease, causing business to decline by up to 50 percent.

More Cases of Active Tuberculosis Detected in Bukit MerahHealth Minister Ong Ye Kung urges people not to avoid ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre in Bukit Merah after 10 more active tuberculosis cases were detected. Tuberculosis is an airborne disease caused by a bacterium that can affect various parts of the body.

