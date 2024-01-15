More Cases of Active Tuberculosis Detected in Bukit Merah

More cases of active tuberculosis (TB) emerged in Bukit Merah earlier this month. How does tuberculosis spread and can it be cured? A healthcare worker draws blood from an individual during a tuberculosis screening exercise in Bukit Merah which began on Jan 11, 2024.

(Photo: CNA/Koh Wan Ting)SINGAPORE: Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Sunday (Jan 14) urged people not to avoid ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre in Bukit Merah, afterAbout 3,000 people who live and work in Bukit Merah were screened for tuberculosis, after 10 more active cases were detected. The cases were linked to a cluster Hawkers at ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre told CNA last week that business has dropped by up to 50 per cent, as regular patrons avoided the area.Tuberculosis is an airborne disease caused by a bacterium. It usually affects the lungs but can also affect other parts of the body, such as the brain, lymph nodes, kidneys, bones and joints. Not everyone who is exposed to tuberculosis develops the illness, according to the HealthHub websit





Screening for tuberculosis to be conducted in Bukit Merah after 10 more cases detected
Around 3,000 people who live and work in Bukit Merah will be screened for tuberculosis, after 10 more active cases were detected, all linked to a cluster first uncovered in 2022.

Business at ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre affected by tuberculosis cases
Hawkers at ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre in Singapore reported a significant drop in business after news of active tuberculosis cases in the area. Regular customers avoided the area due to fear of the disease, causing business to decline by up to 50 percent.

