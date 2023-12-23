UN Security Council Urges Israel and Hamas to Allow Aid Access to Gaza

The UN Security Council passed a resolution urging Israel and Hamas to allow aid access to the Gaza Strip. However, the UN chief criticized Israel's military operation for creating obstacles to aid distribution. The resolution called for safe and expanded humanitarian access to Gaza and conditions for a sustainable cessation of fighting. The resolution was toned down from earlier drafts, allowing for the vote to take place.





UN Security Council Struggles to Find Unified Voice on Israel-Hamas WarThe UN Security Council is facing difficulties in reaching a consensus on pausing the Israel-Hamas war as aid efforts are collapsing and global economic consequences are spreading. Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh is set to visit Egypt for ceasefire talks, while Yemen's Houthi rebels target cargo ships in the Red Sea.

Hostages Abducted by Hamas Handed Over in Prisoner Swap DealHamas militants hand over hostages abducted during an attack on Israel to the International Committee of the Red Cross as part of a prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel.

Israel and Hamas agree to four-day truceIsrael and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas will start a four-day truce on Friday morning. World powers gave the news a cautious welcome. But fighting raged on, with local officials saying a hospital in Gaza City was among the targets bombed as the hours counted down to the start of the first break in a brutal, near seven-week-old war. Both sides also signalled the pause would be temporary before fighting resumes. The truce would begin at 7am local time (0500 GMT) and involve a comprehensive ceasefire in north and south Gaza, Qatar's foreign ministry said. Additional aid would start flowing into Gaza and the first hostages including elderly women would be freed at 4pm (1400 GMT), with the total number rising to 50 over the four days, ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said in the Qatari capital Doha

Israel and Hamas Begin Truce, Hostages to be ReleasedIsrael and Hamas start a four-day truce on Friday morning with the militants to release a first group of 13 Israeli women and child hostages later in the day, the first break in a war that has devastated the besieged Gaza enclave.

Israel-Hamas war in Gaza to pause with release of hostagesA pause in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza will start on Friday morning (Nov 24) with the first hostages to be released hours later, mediator Qatar said, after nearly seven weeks of fighting.

Netizens in Southeast Asia Launch Online Campaigns Against Israelis and Governments' Responses to Israel-Hamas WarNetizens from some Southeast Asian countries have been mounting online campaigns against Israelis as well as against responses of various governments towards the Israel-Hamas war that has dragged on for close to two months. In Indonesia and Malaysia, netizens have been attacking and cyberbullying soldiers in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) by spamming their social media accounts through calls, comments and messages, in a bid to demoralise them. Meanwhile, with domestic laws forbidding physical protests about the Israel-Hamas war, much of the debate among Singaporeans has taken place online.

