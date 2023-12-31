PM Lee Hsien Loong Calls for Unity in New Year Message

PM Lee Hsien Loong called on every Singaporean to come together to fulfil the nation’s aspirations and secure a bright future for Singapore. In an era of rapid external and internal change, Singapore must work ever harder to keep its society together, and strengthen its sense of shared identity and nationhood, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in his annual New Year message.

The global environment will remain challenging for some time to come, and Singapore will also undergo a leadership transition, he added. He urged Singaporeans to stand together and to support Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his fourth-generation team to build a nation that is “vibrant and inclusive, fair and competitive, and resilient and united”. “This is how we have come through successive crises and done well, and this is how we must surmount future challenges which are bound to come,” said PM Lee. In his address marking the start of the year, he said 2023 had been challenging





