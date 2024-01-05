Screening for tuberculosis to be conducted in Bukit Merah after 10 more cases detected

Around 3,000 people who live and work in Bukit Merah will be screened for tuberculosis, after 10 more active cases were detected, all linked to a cluster first uncovered in 2022. The screening, which is mandatory, will start on Jan 11, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Friday (Jan 5). The cluster was declared in March 2022, following the diagnosis of seven tuberculosis cases among residents of Block 2 Jalan Bukit Merah between February 2021 and March 2022.

The 10 latest cases were discovered between February 2022 and July 2023, and linked to the cluster through genetic analysis, said MOH in a press release. “This suggests that there had possibly been spread beyond Block 2 Jalan Bukit Merah to the immediate vicinity,” the ministry said





