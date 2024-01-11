Business at ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre affected by tuberculosis cases

Business at ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre fell drastically after news reports of active tuberculosis (TB) cases in the area emerged last week, hawkers said. Hawkers CNA spoke to on Thursday (Jan 11), the first day of screening for the disease, told CNA that regulars avoided the area as they thought the disease was deadly and infectious after the news broke, and that business dropped by up to 50 per cent.

Stall assistant John Lim, 29, who works at a bakery at ABC Brickworks, said:"I will say (business is) worse than (during) COVID. Because COVID, during lockdown, customers still come (to take away). But for this, they don't even dare to come to take away





ChannelNewsAsia » / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Buyers Shun EVs, Undermining Market for New and Used CarsBuyers are shunning EVs due to a lack of subsidies, a desire to wait for better technology, and continued shortfalls in charging infrastructures. The shift away from cars with dirty combustion engines is running into a new hurdle: Drivers do not want to buy used electric vehicles (EVs), and that is undermining the market for new ones, too. In the US$1.2 trillion (S$1.6 trillion) second-hand market, prices for battery-powered cars are falling faster than for their combustion-engine cousins. Buyers are shunning them due to a lack of subsidies, a desire to wait for better technology, and continued shortfalls in charging infrastructures. Sparked by Tesla and competitive Chinese models are further depressing values of new and used cars alike, threatening earnings at rivals like Volkswagen (VW) and Stellantis. Because most new vehicles in Europe are sold via leases, automakers and dealers who finance these transactions are trying to recover losses from plummeting valuations by raising borrowing costs.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

New Food Spots at Bukit Panjang Plaza: Korean to Taiwanese CuisinesBukit Panjang Plaza unveils 8 new food spots, serving up Korean-style lunchboxes to Taiwanese braised pork rice – we did a taste test and here are our reviews. If you've got intense cravings for Taiwanese food, then Xi Men Jie is the place to go for familiar favourites such as oyster mee sua, braised pork rice, crispy fried chicken cutlet, and cheese onion egg pancake with floss. There's also bubble tea on the menu, so you can satisfy all your cravings at once.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Why Tim Hortons bets on 'third-place' to be first in Singapore's coffee marketTim Hortons aims to dominate the 'third place' in Singapore's coffee market to compete against local brands and grab-and-go models.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

Focus sought for green transition, food security, workers’ needs in 2024 budgetPwC Singapore proposes higher funding for food security, prioritizing employees' needs, and supporting businesses transitioning towards sustainability in Singapore's 2024 budget. They recommend a Sustainability Support Scheme (SSS) to provide grants and tax incentives for businesses to operationalize their sustainability strategies.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

Ultra Rich Families Drive Singapore's Luxury Residential MarketSingapore maintains its reputation as a leading hub for capital in Asia Pacific due to its safe-haven status, political stability, and innovation prowess. The country's wealth management and financial hub offerings are anchored in political stability, low corruption rates, and transparent public institutions. Its pro-business government and high ranking in innovation and ease of doing business make it a favored base for businesses and investors seeking growth potential in Asia. Singapore's highly educated and English-speaking workforce also attracts tech firms, manufacturers, financial institutions, and multinational companies.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

Thai Supermarket Relocates to Aperia Mall with Thai Food StreetThai Supermarket at Golden Mile Complex has relocated to Aperia Mall, offering a modern space with improved amenities. The new place features a Thai Food Street with six Thai-inspired food and beverage options. The author and their daughter tried Flower Crab Yum from Folks Collective and Pad Mama Tobiko Lava from Slurp.

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »