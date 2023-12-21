Focus sought for green transition, food security, workers’ needs in 2024 budget

PwC Singapore has proposed Singapore’s 2024 budget to allocate higher funding on food security, prioritise employees’ needs, and give support to businesses transitioning towards sustainability. In its recommendations for the state budget next year, PwC proposed a Sustainability Support Scheme (SSS) providing a one-stop platform for grants and tax incentives that businesses can avail of to help them operationalise their sustainability strategies and goals.

“The transition to operating sustainably and maintaining that momentum will no doubt be costly. This (SSS) will provide the appropriate level of support for different needs across the ecosystem to drive the desired actions and outcomes,” said Irene Tai, tax leader for energy, utilities and resources at the accounting fir





