Thai Supermarket Relocates to Aperia Mall with Thai Food Street

Thai Supermarket at Golden Mile Complex has relocated to Aperia Mall, offering a modern space with improved amenities. The new place features a Thai Food Street with six Thai-inspired food and beverage options. The author and their daughter tried Flower Crab Yum from Folks Collective and Pad Mama Tobiko Lava from Slurp.





