Singapore watchdog finds advertisement by Prism+ misleading

Singapore’s advertising standards watchdog has found an advertisement by local electronics company Prism+ “not acceptable” for its misleading claims about the environmental friendliness of its line of air-conditioners. The offending ad for the Prism+ zero smart air-con was pulled from the company’s Instagram page after it was notified by Asas on Dec 5.





