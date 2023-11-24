Hostages Released by Hamas Cross Gaza Strip Border

An International Red Cross vehicle reportedly carrying hostages released by Hamas crosses the Rafah border point in the Gaza Strip towards Egypt. Israeli border guards outside a military camp in the occupied West Bank on Nov 24, amid preparations for the release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for Israeli hostages. Vans carrying Palestinian prisoners arriving at a military prison in the occupied West Bank on Nov 24 before they are due to be released.

Palestinians returning to the Khezaa district in the southern Gaza Strip on Nov 24 as the four-day truce took effect. TEL AVIV – Some two dozen hostages held in the Gaza Strip, mostly Israelis and Thai nationals, have been released, the first to be freed under a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that appeared to be taking hold. There were conflicting reports about whether 24 or 25 had been released, and the exact breakdown by nationality; the Israelis were primarily women and children. Thirteen Israeli hostages had been transferred to the Red Cross and were already in Israeli custody, according to an Israeli security sourc





