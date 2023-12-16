Israeli forces bombard targets in Gaza, dozens killed or wounded

Israeli forces bombarded targets across northern and southern Gaza on Dec 16 including a YMCA building, with dozens of Palestinians reported killed or wounded, despite the latest US call to scale down the campaign and focus on Hamas’s leaders. In Khan Younis in the south, Palestinian health officials said the Nasser Hospital had received 20 Palestinians killed in air strikes overnight, in addition to dozens of wounded, including women and children.

Palestinian health officials also said Israeli strikes on Gaza City in the north had hit the YMCA headquarters, which is sheltering hundreds of displaced people, and reported several dead and wounded. The official Wafa news agency said at least three dozen people had been killed in strikes on three houses in the Jabalia refugee camp, which health officials were unable to confirm. Gaza’s health ministry has said Israel’s ground offensive and the targeting of medical facilities have made it hard to gather information about casualties in northern Gaz





