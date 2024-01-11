South Africa accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza

The International Court of Justice will hear South Africa’s arguments on Jan 11 and Israel’s response to the allegations on Jan 12.and demanded that the United Nations’ top court order an emergency suspension of Israel’s devastating military campaign in Gaza. On the first of two days of hearings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), South Africa said Israel’s aerial and ground offensive aimed to bring about “the destruction of the population” of the Palestinian enclave.

“The intent to destroy Gaza has been nurtured at the highest level of state,” Mr Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, advocate of the High Court of South Africa, told the court. He said Israel’s political and military leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, were among “the genocidal inciters”.Israel has rejected the accusations of genocide as baseless and accused Pretoria of playing “advocate of the devil” for Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist militant group Israel is waging war against in Gaz





