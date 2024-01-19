Chaos in Red Sea disrupts food shipments, threatens to halt food inflation slowdown

Chaos in the Red Sea is starting to disrupt shipments of produce from coffee to fruit – and threatening to halt a slowdown in food inflation that brought some relief to strained consumers. Vessels loaded with foodstuffs are among those avoiding Houthi attacks in the key waterway by sailing around Africa, a longer and costlier route. But unlike gas, oil and consumer goods cargoes that have also been affected, lengthier shipping times risk making perishable foods unsellable.

That is spooking the industry. Italian exporters fear kiwi and citrus fruits will spoil on the way, while Chinese ginger is getting pricier and some African coffee cargoes were briefly delayed. Grain is being diverted from the Suez Canal and a livestock carrier bound for the Middle East has changed course. While the impact is so far limited, it is a reminder of how fragile food supply chains can be





