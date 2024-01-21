Displaced Gazans Struggle to Charge Phones Amid Conflict

Huddling around a bewildering tangle of cables and extension leads plugged into a hospital power outlet, displaced Gazan men are pursuing a critical but elusive goal: Getting their phones charged. In wartime Gaza, a charged phone is nothing less than a lifeline. It serves to check on loved ones after Israeli bombardments, helps find out where food and water might be available, and provides light in tents after darkness falls.

"Every day we come here for three or four hours and waste time to charge our phones," said Mr Mohammed Abu Skheta, who fled with his family, including a baby boy, from Al-Shati refugee camp in northern Gaza to a tent in Rafah, southern Gaza





