Chaos in Red Sea Disrupts Food Shipments, Threatens Food Inflation

Chaos in the Red Sea is starting to disrupt shipments of produce from coffee to fruit – and threatening to halt a slowdown in food inflation that brought some relief to strained consumers. Vessels loaded with foodstuffs are among those avoiding Houthi attacks in the key waterway by sailing around Africa, a longer and costlier route. But unlike gas, oil and consumer goods cargoes that have also been affected, lengthier shipping times risk making perishable foods unsellable.

That is spooking the industry. Italian exporters fear kiwi and citrus fruits will spoil on the way, Chinese ginger is getting pricier and some African coffee cargoes were briefly delayed. Grain is being diverted from the Suez Canal and a livestock carrier bound for the Middle East has changed course. While the impact is so far limited, it is a reminder of how fragile food supply chains can be





straits_times » / 🏆 5. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Escalating Attacks on Ships in Red Sea Stir Up Global CommerceAn intensifying situation in one of the world's busiest trade lanes is stirring up the biggest upheaval to global commerce since the pandemic. From drones and missiles to gunmen on speed boats, attacks on ships plying the Red Sea have escalated in recent weeks.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

US and UK launch strikes against Iran-backed group in Red SeaThe two countries launched the strikes on Thursday (Jan 11), the first against the Iran-backed group since it started targeting international shipping in the Red Sea late last year. The strikes, conducted with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, were in direct response to the Houthi attacks. Tit-for-tat strikes are expected to continue between the Houthis and its backers, and the western coalition, as neither have a clear endgame at the moment, observers said.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Philippines Files 64th Diplomatic Protest Against China in South China Sea DisputeUnprecedented challenges in the South China Sea merit unprecedented action, as China continues to use water cannons against Philippine vessels. The Philippines has filed its 64th diplomatic protest against China this year, raising concerns of another potential conflict in the region.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Business at ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre affected by tuberculosis casesHawkers at ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre in Singapore reported a significant drop in business after news of active tuberculosis cases in the area. Regular customers avoided the area due to fear of the disease, causing business to decline by up to 50 percent.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Focus sought for green transition, food security, workers’ needs in 2024 budgetPwC Singapore proposes higher funding for food security, prioritizing employees' needs, and supporting businesses transitioning towards sustainability in Singapore's 2024 budget. They recommend a Sustainability Support Scheme (SSS) to provide grants and tax incentives for businesses to operationalize their sustainability strategies.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

US and Allies Warn Yemen's Houthi MilitantsThe United States and its allies have weighed striking Yemen’s Houthi militants after telling them to either halt their attacks on ships in the Red Sea or face unspecified action.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »