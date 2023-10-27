The last new Beatles song, 'Now And Then,' will be released next week

NEW YORK (AP) — Sixty years after the onset of Beatlemania and with two of the quartet now dead, artificial intelligence has enabled the release next week of what is promised to be the last “new” Beatles song.

“Now And Then” comes from the same batch of unreleased demos written by the late John Lennon, which were taken by his former bandmates to construct the songs “Free As a Bird” and “Real Love,” released in the mid-1990s.

With the help of artificial intelligence, director Peter Jackson cleared those problems up by “separating” Lennon’s original vocals from a piano used in the late 1970s. The much clearer vocals allowed McCartney and Starr to complete the track last year. headtopics.com

McCartney also added a string arrangement written with the help of Giles Martin, son of the late Beatles producer George Martin. “There it was, John’s voice, crystal clear,” McCartney said in the announcement. “It’s quite emotional. And we all play on it, it’s a genuine Beatles recording. In 2023 to still be working on Beatles music, and about to release a new song the public haven’t heard, I think it’s quite an exciting thing.”

Next Wednesday, the day before the song’s release, a 12-minute film that tells the story of the new recording will be made public.

پاکستان عنوانات

مزید پڑھ:

DunyaNews »

IHC stops arrest of Shehryar Afridi, Shandana Gulzar until next weekThe Islamabad High Court has stopped the authorities from arresting PTI’s Shehryar Afridi and Shandana Gulzar in any further case, until next week. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Nawaz Sharif to start political activities from next weekHe will tour different parts of country to mobilise his supporters for upcoming elections مزید پڑھ ⮕

‘Lahore Lahore Hai’ festival: diplomats to attend festival commencing next weekDiplomatic community is quite excited about Punjab capital’s festival ‘Lahore Lahore Hai’ that is commencing next week. At least 60 Ambassadors, High Commissioners and Senior Diplomats will be in Lahore before Saturday to witness and participate in the festival. مزید پڑھ ⮕

US dollar gains against Pak rupee in inter-bank tradeOn the last day of current week, value of US dollar hiked by 41 paisa to 280.50 in inter-bank trade مزید پڑھ ⮕

Azaan Sami delays album release in solidarity with PalestineThe album, originally scheduled for release on October 30, will now be released on November 12 مزید پڑھ ⮕

Hasan Ali ruled out of must-win South Africa matchPCB says the pacer suffered fever last night but he is now recovering مزید پڑھ ⮕