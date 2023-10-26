Azaan Sami delays album release in solidarity with Palestine

(Web Desk) - Azaan Sami, the actor-singer, has chosen to postpone the release of his highly anticipated album, AZAAN, as a gesture of solidarity with the suffering in Palestine due to Israeli actions in Gaza and the West Bank.Azaan made this announcement on his Instagram account, explaining that he believes this is not a time for celebration but a moment to acknowledge the brutal circumstances faced by Palestinians under siege.

Azaan, known for his song “Ik Lamha,” expressed his deep sadness over the global situation and the attacks on the Muslim world, stating that it’s an attack on all of us. He hopes for global intervention to bring peace and autonomy to Palestinians and prays for strength and patience for those who are suffering.

Azaan recently surprised his fans by releasing a YouTube video for one of his unreleased singles, “Nadaan Dil,” featuring his recording session at the renowned Abbey Road Studios in London. This last-minute decision reflects the sentiments of millions affected by the Israeli aggression in Palestine. headtopics.com

In his concluding remarks, Azaan expressed his support for Palestine, Kashmir, the global Muslim community, and all the innocent lives affected by such events.No one wants Steel Mills, to be removed from privatisation list

