Hasan Ali ruled out of must-win South Africa match

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pacer Hasan Ali has been ruled out of the Pakistan’s crucial match against South Africa due to illness, announced the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday.

"Fast bowler Hasan Ali is unavailable for Pakistan's match against South Africa as he is unwell," reads the official statement. The PCB said the right-armed fast bowler had been suffering from fever since last night, adding that he was recovering well.

Hassan has been advised rest to recovery fully ahead of the remaining matches, it said. The board is yet to make an announcement regarding his replacement. With their backs against the wall, Pakistan are eager to roar back into the competition when they play South Africa in their sixth match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 on Friday. The team had a terrific start to their campaign with wins over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka in Hyderabad, but since have faced three consecutive defeats. headtopics.com

