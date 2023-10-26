Nawaz Sharif to start political activities from next week

LAHORE (Dunya News/Web Desk) – With the general elections not far away and the PML-N relying on its supremo’s charisma, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will start his political activities from next week to generate enthusiasm among the party voters who have been unhappy with the performance of Shehbaz Sharif government.

Last week, Nawaz returned to Pakistan and addressed a huge rally in Lahore after spending four years in self-exile. The historic welcome by hundreds of thousands of people surprised not only his political opponents but also many experts who were expecting a muted response due to the price hike witnessed under the coalition government.

Sources in PML-N say Nawaz has directed the party to devise a strategy for election campaign under which he will hold rallies and conventions across the country to reach and mobilise the supporters. That’s why, the sources say, the three-time prime minister asked the provincial party chapters to announce schedule and make arrangement for public gatherings. headtopics.com

In this connection, according to these sources, the PML-N Punjab has proposed that Nawaz should hold his first rally in Kasur – one of the party strongholds which remained loyal to him since 1990 – while the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter suggested Mansehra for the purpose.

The sources say the provincial party leadership have already started consultations for selecting the towns and cities, dates and related arrangements. But Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa aren’t the sole focus of Nawaz who will also visit Sindh and Balochistan, the source said, adding that the top PML-N leadership had directed the leaders, party officials and ticket holders to remain active in their respective areas. headtopics.com

At the same time, Shehbaz, his son Hamza and Maryam Nawaz – the PML-N chief organiser who is widely considered as the future heiress of Nawaz's political legacy – will hold also separate rallies in different areas.

