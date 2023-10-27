US dollar gains against Pak rupee in inter-bank trade

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The greenback on Friday gained strength against Pakistani rupee in inter-bank trade in the morning session.

On the last day of the current week, the value of US dollar hiked by 41 paisa to 280.50 in inter-bank trade. At the close of business on Thursday, the American currency had gained 27 paisa to go from Rs279.88 to Rs280.09.US economy grew at a staggering pace this summer as Americans spent on Taylor, Barbie, BeyoncéIHC rejects PTI chairman's pleas in cipher caseBugti says deportation drive doesn't target ethnic Afghans, rules out deadline extension

US Dollar gains against Pakistani RupeeDollar sees a rising trend against Rupee as a continuation of past few days مزید پڑھ ⮕

– Today’s Dollar Price in PakistanUSD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) – US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee interbank exchange rate is PKR 280.4 as per Pakistan Interbank. مزید پڑھ ⮕

USD to PKR rate in Pakistan up by Re0.21 to Rs280.09 in inter-bank on ThursdayThe US dollar exchange rate in Pakistan rose by 21 paise, reaching Rs280.09 in the inter-bank market on Thursday مزید پڑھ ⮕

USD to PKR rate in Pakistan increases by Re0.50 to Rs281.50 in open marketThe US dollar's exchange rate in Pakistan increased by 50 paisa (0.50 rupee) to Rs281.50 in the open market on Wednesday مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAR into PKR rate today - Oct 26, 2023 - Lates rate todayUAE Dirham decreases steadily against Pakistani Rupee مزید پڑھ ⮕

Pak-US health cooperation to be reinforced, says ambassador BlomePak-US health cooperation to be reinforced, says ambassador Blome مزید پڑھ ⮕