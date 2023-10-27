President Alvi reaffirms solidarity with Kashmiris on Black Day

(Dunya News) – President Dr Arif Alvi said India could not suppress the freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people through brutality.

Issuing a message on the eve of Black Day being observed by the Kashmiri people, Dr Alvi said Oct 27 was a black day for the denizens of Kashmir when India had occupied the valley depriving people to decide their fate on their own. He said India is violating the Security Council’s resolutions.

He said the Kashmiris are bearing the Indian atrocities for years, however, Indian forces failed to control their freedom movement. I salute the resolute struggle of the Kashmiri people and their sacrifices would yield results, Dr Alvi said. headtopics.com

'We are with you at every forum,' President of Pakistan assures Kashmiris urging the international community and media should highlight the predicaments of the Kashmiri people. Meanwhile, the civil society and Rescue-1122 on Friday carried out a rally here and expressed solidarity with people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOKK) and against forced occupation of the valley by Indian forces.

Hundreds of the participants were carrying placards inscribed with the slogans of “Kashmir Black Day”, “Kashmir Banega Pakistan” (Kashmir will become Pakistan) and Kashmiri people have the right to self-determination. headtopics.com

The speakers of the rally strongly condemned the Indian atrocities and human rights violations in the occupied valley and urged the international community to pressurize the Indian government to stop it immediately and resolve the issue as per the resolution of the United Nations.

