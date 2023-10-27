Illegal occupation: Kashmiris to observe October 27 as Black Day

پاکستان عنوانات

مزید پڑھ:

PTVNewsOfficial »

Pakistan, Kashmiris on both sides of LoC observe Black Day todayCall for observance of the shutdown and Black Day has been given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Repatriation of illegal foreign nationals: Six days left for illegal foreign residents to leave PakistanOnly six days left for all illegal foreigners to leave Pakistan. Evacuation of illegal persons from Pakistan by October 31 is inevitable. Illegal residents residing in Pakistan will not be given any concession by the law enforcement agencies after October 31. Final decision not to provide even one more day's respite to illegal residents. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Parvez Elahi remanded in ACE custody in illegal recruitments caseParvez Elahi remanded in ACE custody in illegal recruitments case مزید پڑھ ⮕

Azaan Sami delays album release in solidarity with PalestineThe album, originally scheduled for release on October 30, will now be released on November 12 مزید پڑھ ⮕

پاک جنوبی افریقا میچ؛ ورلڈکپ مقابلوں میں کس کا پلڑا بھاری؟دونوں ٹیمیں 27 اکتوبر کو ایک دوسرے کے مدمقابل آئیں گی مزید پڑھ ⮕

No Extension In Deadline For Repatriation: Holding Centers To Be Set Up For Illegal Resident After DeadlineCaretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti has said the holding centers will be established for those illegally residing in Pakistan after the expiry of deadline set for repatriation of illegal residents. مزید پڑھ ⮕